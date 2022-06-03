NIMCET Admit Card 2022 Released: Exam Date & How to Download Admit Card
NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 20 June 2022.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur on Thursday, 02 June 2022, released the admit cards/ hall tickets for NIT Masters of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022. The exam is conducted for admission in to the MCA programme of the following NIT's at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.
The admit card for NIMCET 2022 has been released on the official website of NIMCET: nimcet.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam are advised to visit the website and download their admit cards.
Exam Date: NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 20 June 2022. The duration of the exam is two hours and question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download NIMCET 2022 admit card from the official website.
How to Download NIMCET Admit Card 2022?
Visit the official website of NIMCET: nimcet.in
Tap on 'Click here to download Admit Card' link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your NIMCET 2022 user ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Your NIMCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam date and future reference
All candidates are advised to go through the information mentioned in their admit cards carefully. Moreover, they are advised to follow the reporting time mentioned in their admit cards.
NIMCET 2022 Result Date
As per the schedule available on NIMCET's website, the result will be declared on Tuesday, 05 July 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NIMCET and other exams.
