NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: Admit Card Released, Exam on 6 February

The NIFT will release GAT answer keys on the official website in second week of February 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the same.

It will be followed by declaration of result of written entrance exam in mid March 2022.

According to the official website of NIFT, interview/ group test/ situation test will take place in April, while the final result for NIFT 2022 entrance exam will be declared in May 2022.

NIFT 2022 counselling will take place in May-June 2022.

For more details about the NIFT 2022 admission process, candidates are advised to check the official website.