NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: Admit Card Released, Exam on 6 February
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card (hall ticket) for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate entrance examinations.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same, can download their admit cards from the the official website of NIFT: nift.ac.in.
NIFT UG and PG 2022 entrance exams will be conducted in online mode on 6 February 2022.
How To Download NIFT 2022 Entrance Exam Admit Card?
Go to the official website of NIFT: nift.ac.in
Click on 'Admit Card for Online Entrance Exam -2022' under 'Admissions'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here to download Admit Card'
'Sign In' page will appear on the screen
Click on 'Sign In'
Enter your registered Email ID and password
Click on 'Submit'
Your NIFT 2022 entrance exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for exam day and future reference
The NIFT will release GAT answer keys on the official website in second week of February 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the same.
It will be followed by declaration of result of written entrance exam in mid March 2022.
According to the official website of NIFT, interview/ group test/ situation test will take place in April, while the final result for NIFT 2022 entrance exam will be declared in May 2022.
NIFT 2022 counselling will take place in May-June 2022.
For more details about the NIFT 2022 admission process, candidates are advised to check the official website.
