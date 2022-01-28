NEET UG Counselling 2021: All You Need To Know About Final Seat Allotment Result

"The Candidates participating in NEET-UG, 2021 counselling are informed that the provisional result of round 1 has been pulled down due to the hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras. Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action," reads the official website of MCC.

As per the official schedule of NEET UG counselling, the final result is set to release on Saturday, 29 January. However, no official conformation has been provided regarding the same.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in regularly for further updates about NEET UG counselling final result.