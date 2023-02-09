NEET UG 2023: Registration & Official Notification Awaited - Latest Details Here

This year, the NEET UG Examination 2023 will be conducted by NTA on Sunday, 7 May 2023. The other important details like application fee, last date to apply, and other details will be issued by the concerned officials soon.

To apply for the NEET UG Exam 2023, follow the below mentioned steps. NEET UG is conducted annually by the NTA for candidates who want to seek admission into various undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and more.