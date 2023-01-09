NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in & Know How to Apply
NEET UG 2023 Registration: The application process will take place online on neet.nta.nic.in for everyone.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to begin the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 for all interested candidates. Candidates should complete the NEET UG 2023 registration once it formally begins for everyone. It is important to note that the registration process will take place on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. All the latest details will be available on the website for interested candidates who want to stay updated with the information.
According to the latest details available for now, the NEET UG 2023 registration process is going to take place soon. The dates will be announced soon so candidates should be alert and check the updates on neet.nta.nic.in. The ones who are interested to appear for the upcoming exam must be alert. All the details will be available soon.
Once the NEET UG registration process begins, candidates must take note of the dates. The registration form will be available online only on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update all the details soon for interested candidates and one can take note of them as soon as they are announced.
NEET UG 2023: Exam Date and Details
According to the latest official details announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on 7 May 2023 for all candidates who will register for it.
The exam will be held in pen and paper mode for everyone on the scheduled date. It will be administered in 13 languages for the candidates who want to appear for it.
The latest details available right now also suggest that over 17 lakh applicants might register for the medical entrance exam that will be held in May. To know more, you have to be alert and wait for the announcements to be made by the agency.
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the simple steps you must follow to complete the NEET UG 2023 registration online, once it begins:
Visit the website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and create the login details that you can use to access the form.
Fill out the NEET UG registration form carefully by providing your personal details.
Upload copies of the mentioned documents in the application form.
Pay the registration fee and click on submit to complete the process.
Download the NEET UG registration form from the website for your reference.
