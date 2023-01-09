NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in & Know How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to begin the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 for all interested candidates. Candidates should complete the NEET UG 2023 registration once it formally begins for everyone. It is important to note that the registration process will take place on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. All the latest details will be available on the website for interested candidates who want to stay updated with the information.

According to the latest details available for now, the NEET UG 2023 registration process is going to take place soon. The dates will be announced soon so candidates should be alert and check the updates on neet.nta.nic.in. The ones who are interested to appear for the upcoming exam must be alert. All the details will be available soon.