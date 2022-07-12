NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Released on neet.nta.nic.in; Check Download Link
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Check the steps to download the admit card from the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards on its official website. Students who have registered for the entrance test can get their NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards now. Since the released of the admit cards has been formally announced by the NTA, candidates can download them from the official website. They need to log in to their accounts to download them.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards published by the NTA is neet.nta.nic.ac.in. Applicants are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to know more about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022.
Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2022 should remember that the admit card is a very important document that everyone needs to carry with them on exam day.
NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: Latest Details
Now that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card, candidates are requested to download them from the website and check the details.
It is also important to be noted by all the candidates that apart from the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card, the National Testing Agency will also release the notification for the advanced information slip.
The advanced information slip will contain important detail such as exam city, exam centre allotted to applicants, and other instructions. Candidates appearing for the entrance test should be acquainted with every information before the exam date.
It is important to avoid any confusion on the exam day, so that the applicants can appear for the test peacefully. The NTA will update every piece of information beforehand on the website for the candidates to take a look.
NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here is the procedure that the candidates should follow to download the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card online:
Go to the website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Once the homepage opens, click on the link that states Download NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card.
Log in to your registered account using the required credentials and click on submit.
The NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.