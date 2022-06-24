NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out: Check MCC Website
NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Provisional Result out: The final result will be out on 24 June 2022.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) formally declared the provisional result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling on Thursday, 23 June 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling provisional result to release can check their scores on the official website. They can also download the marksheets from the website after checking the details mentioned.
The official website of the MCC that the candidates are requested to visit to check the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling provisional result is mcc.nic.in. The MCC updates all the latest details and information on the website so that the candidates can access them and stay updated. Candidates should keep checking the mentioned site.
Along with releasing the provisional result for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also provided some crucial information on the final result that the candidates should know.
NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Result: Important Details
According to the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Final Result is scheduled to release today, on Friday, 24 June 2022.
Candidates are requested to contact the allotted colleges or institutes after downloading the final allotment letter from the website. They will find all the latest information on the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in.
The candidates also have the opportunity to inform the committee regarding any discrepancy in the MCC NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Result till 24 June 2022 up to 10 am.
They can convey their problems to the Medical Counselling Committee via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. Candidates are requested to report the discrepancy within the mentioned deadline.
NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Provisional Result: How To Check and Download
Here are some simple steps to download MCC NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling Provisional Result:
Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Provisional Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021 on the homepage.
The provisional result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details on the result and tap on the download option.
You can also take a printout of the provisional result if you want for future reference.
