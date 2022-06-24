NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out: Check MCC Website

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) formally declared the provisional result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling on Thursday, 23 June 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling provisional result to release can check their scores on the official website. They can also download the marksheets from the website after checking the details mentioned.

The official website of the MCC that the candidates are requested to visit to check the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling provisional result is mcc.nic.in. The MCC updates all the latest details and information on the website so that the candidates can access them and stay updated. Candidates should keep checking the mentioned site.