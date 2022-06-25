TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today, How To Download

The TS EAMCET 2022 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) admit card will be released after 5 pm on Saturday, 25 June 2022. Candidates appearing in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam can visit the official website (eamcet.the.ac.in) to download their TS EAMCET 2022 hall tickets.

TS EAMCET 2022 will be conducted by JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education).

TS EAMCET 2022 exam is being conducted for students who want to get admitted into different professional and technological courses offered by various colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.