TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today, How To Download
Candidates appearing in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam can download their TS EAMCET 2022 admit card from 25 June 2022.
The TS EAMCET 2022 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) admit card will be released after 5 pm on Saturday, 25 June 2022. Candidates appearing in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam can visit the official website (eamcet.the.ac.in) to download their TS EAMCET 2022 hall tickets.
TS EAMCET 2022 will be conducted by JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education).
TS EAMCET 2022 exam is being conducted for students who want to get admitted into different professional and technological courses offered by various colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.
Candidates who have not been able to submit their TS EAMCET 2022 online applications yet can submit their online applications till 27 June 2022 with a late fee of Rs 2,500.
TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
To appear in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam, it is mandatory that the students have their TS EAMCET 2022 admit cards with them on the day of the examination. Following are the steps to download the TS EAMCET 2022 admit card:
Go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the section 'Latest Updates'.
Under the 'Latest Updates', find the link for TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket.
Click on the link 'TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket' and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Submit your login credentials carefully and hit the 'Submit' button.
TS EAMCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check your details carefully and download TS EAMCET 2022 admit card.
You should also take a printout of TS EAMCET 2022 admit card for future reference.
The last date of downloading TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket is 7 July 2022. After this date, candidates will not be able to download their TS EAMCET 2022 admit card.
Candidates can download their TS EAMCET 2022 admit card through online mode only.
TS EAMCET 2022 Exam: Date
The TS EAMCET 2022 exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) will be conducted on 14 and 15 July 2022, while the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for Engineering will be held on 18, 19, and 20 July 2022. Candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance test must carry their TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket along with a valid identity proof with them on the day of examination. Without these, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.