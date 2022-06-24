Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Date, 27 June 2022
Candidates who have been waiting for TN 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 should know they can apply from 27 June.
The application date for the Tamil Nadu (TN) 10th and 12th class supplementary exams has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The examination forms for the Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exam 2022 will be available from Friday, 27 June 2022. The TN 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2022 is for those candidates who were unable to show satisfactory performance in the TN 10th, 12th regular examination.
Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Who Can Apply
The TN 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2022 is for those candidates who have failed to pass all the subjects in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or HSC 2022 exams. Students who have been unsuccessful to pass any of the subjects in the 2022 TN SSLC or HSC 2022 are eligible to apply for the TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam 2022.
2022 Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam: Application Process
The application process for the 2022 Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary exam will be initiated on 27 June 2022. The TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam applications will be available through offline mode only.
The regular candidates can get the Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary exam application forms from their respective schools while the private candidates have to visit their respective government examination centres to obtain the 2022 Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary examination forms.
Both 10th and 12th class candidates appearing in the TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam should have their admit cards and self-attested provisional marks certificates available, otherwise they will not be eligible to apply for the exam.
2022 TN 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam: Last Date
Candidates who are planning to apply for the TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam 2022 should note that the last date of 2022 TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam application is 04 July 2022. After the last date, candidates can not apply for the TN 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam or they will have to pay through tatkal option with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for 12th class students and Rs 500 for class 10 students.
Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Fee Structure
Students applying for TN 12th supplementary exam will have to pay an amount of Rs 235 as an examination fee while as the candidates applying for TN SSLC 10th will have to submit an amount of Rs 175 as an examination fee.
