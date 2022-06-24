Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Date, 27 June 2022

The application process for the 2022 Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary exam will be initiated on 27 June 2022. The TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam applications will be available through offline mode only.

The regular candidates can get the Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary exam application forms from their respective schools while the private candidates have to visit their respective government examination centres to obtain the 2022 Tamil Nadu 10th & 12th supplementary examination forms.

Both 10th and 12th class candidates appearing in the TN 10th & 12th supplementary exam should have their admit cards and self-attested provisional marks certificates available, otherwise they will not be eligible to apply for the exam.