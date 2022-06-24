NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Official Website, neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the 2022 NEET UG admit card soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG exam 2022 will be conducted by the NTA for students who want to get admission into different undergraduate (UG) medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BUMS, BAMS,BSMS, and so on.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.