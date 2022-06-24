NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Official Website, neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the 2022 NEET UG admit card soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG exam 2022 will be conducted by the NTA for students who want to get admission into different undergraduate (UG) medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BUMS, BAMS,BSMS, and so on.
The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The candidates can get all the NEET UG 2022 exam related information like centre name, examination time, and so on from their NEET UG 2022 admit card. Therefore, it is mandatory to take the admit card along with you on the date of NEET UG 2022 examination.
NEET-UG 2022: Exam Date
The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA on Sunday, 17 July 2022. The NEET-UG 2022 examination will be conducted in an offline mode. The duration of the NEET-UG 2022 examination will be of 200 minutes and the timing will be from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time).
Without NEET-UG 2022 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the NEET (UG) 2022 exam.
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Release Date and Link
There has been no official update about the exact release date of NEET UG 2022 admit card. Considering the past records, the NEET (UG) admit card is generally released almost 15 days prior to the NEET UG examination. Therefore, it is likely that the admit card for the NEET-UG examination will be released around 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022. Candidates should therefore keep checking the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) to stay updated.
NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Apply
The NEET UG 2022 admit card is about to release soon. Here is how to download the NEET 2022 UG admit card:
Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage look for recent notifications.
Click on the link 'download NEET (UG) 2022 admit card.'
Submit your login credentials including application number, password, and date of birth.
Verify the captcha, and hit on the submit button.
Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check the details and save your admit card. You should take a printout also for future use.
