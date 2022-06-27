NTA NEET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download the NEET UG Hall Ticket
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card expected to be released soon. Check the steps to download the NEET admit card.
The NEET 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can download the NEET 2022 admit card for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Tes) UG (Undergraduate) 2022 exam from the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in).
As per the reports, the NTA is all set to release the official notification regarding the NEET UG 2022 admit card, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Therefore, students are advised to keep a close eye on the NTA's official website for daily updates.
Without the NEET UG 2022 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall. The NEET UG hall ticket 2022 along with a valid Id card is mandatory to enter the examination hall.
NTA NEET UG 2022: Examination Date
The NEET (UG) 2022 exam will be conducted on Sunday, 17 July 2022 across different examination centers of the country. Students who qualify the NEET UG exam become eligible to get admission into different medical courses including MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, and so on. The NEET UG exam 2022 will be conducted in almost 13 different languages like Urdu, English, Hindi, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil.
Candidates should note that there is no other way to get the NEET 2022 UG admit card. They have to download it through online mode via the official website of NTA.
NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Know the Steps To Download
Students should follow the below given steps to download their 2022 NEET UG admit cards from the official website of NTA.
Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in).
Search the link 'Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card' under the latest notifications.
Click on the link 'Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card' and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your login credentials like application number, date of birth, password and so on.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Submit' button.
Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check the details carefully and save your admit card. You should also take a print out of your admit card for future reference.
The NEET-UG admit card 2022 will have all the essential details regarding the NEET UG 2022 exam including the roll number, examination center name, and so on. Therefore, it is mandatory for students appearing in the NEET UG 2022 exam to download their NEET admit card and keep it with them on the day of the examination.
