WBJEE Result 2022 Declared: Check the Official WBJEEB Website, Other Details
WBJEE Result 2022: You can check the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result on wbjeeb.nic.in. or wbresults.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has formally declared the WBJEE Result 2022 on the website for the candidates. The candidates who had appeared for the exam and are interested to check the scores can access the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 Result via the website. They can also download the result after checking all the details mentioned. Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts to take a look at the results.
The WBJEE Result 2022 is published on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) – wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should keep their WBJEE 2022 admit cards ready while accessing the result as they have to enter the details that are mentioned on the hall tickets. The students will find all the information on the official website.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Result 2022 can be downloaded via two websites – wbjeeb.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can use either of the websites to check the scores online.
WBJEE Result 2022: Important Details
It is to be noted that over 65,000 candidates who appeared in the ecxam were waiting for the WBJEEB to declare the WBJEE Result 202.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022 was conducted on 30 April 2022 in offline mode. The registrations for the same officially commenced in December 2021.
Before releasing the WBJEE Result 2022, the West Bengal Board also published the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key for the candidates on the official website.
The final answer key was based on the objections raised by the students against the WBJEE 2022 Preliminary Answer Key.
Candidates had time till 8 May 2022 to raise objections against the preliminary answer key.
WBJEE Result 2022: How to Download
Now, it is time to check and download the WBJEE Result 2022 online as the board has officially released them. Take a look at the steps that you need to follow to download the WBJEE result:
Go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that states WBJEE Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Log in to your registered account by entering the required details, and check the information with the admit card.
Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the WBJEE Result 2022 from the website and take a printout if necessary.
