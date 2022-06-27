ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Today: Release Time, Details on Official Website

AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Keep your AP EAMCET application number handy to download the admit card.

Raajwrita Dutta
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the hall tickets for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAMCET-2022) today, on Monday, 27 June 2022 on the website for all the registered candidates. It is to be noted that the candidates will be able to download the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAMCET-2022) hall ticket from the official website once released by the APSCHE.

The official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) where the admit cards will be available for download cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket is an important document that all the candidates are requested to carry during the examination. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card.

Candidates appearing for the common entrance test should also note that they can check all the latest updates and details about the exam on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Release: Important Details

The AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket release time has not been announced yet, however, it is certain that the candidates can download the admit card today, 27 June 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the hall tickets either in the afternoon or in the evening. Registered candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the exact release time.

Students are requested to keep their AP EAMCET Application Number ready as it would help them to download the admit cards from the site.

Candidates should also check the details mentioned on the AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket carefully to avoid any problems later on.

AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps To Check and Download

Here are a few simple steps that all the registered candidates should follow to download the AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket online:

  • Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states Download AP EAMCET Hall Tickets on the homepage.

  • Enter your application number and other details correctly to log in to your registered account.

  • Your AP EAMCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the admit card from the website and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

