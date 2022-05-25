NEET 2022 Application Correction Window Open Till 27 May
Know the things that can be changed and cannot be changed in the NEET 2022 application till 27 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application edit window for NEET 2022 – the medical entrance exam. Candidates who have applied for the NEET 2022 can make use of the opportunity and make changes in their form between 24 May to 27 May.
The NEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July 2022. Earlier, the NTA had informed that it will not open the application edit window, but after the major representation of the students, the exam conducting body decided to do it.
NEET 2022 Correction Window: Official Notice
As per the official notice, “In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022."
The candidates can make changes in their application latest by 27 May 2022 up to 9 pm. After this, no edits will be allowed irrespective of the reason.
The notice further adds, “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any."
NEET 2022 Application Edit Window: Can't Change
Candidates are allowed to change any field on the application except the ones:
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent address
Correspondence address
Nationality
The deadline for submitting the NEET 2022 application has been postponed twice before. This was because of the students' request to delay the exams and hold it in August.
NEET does not have any upper age limit this year. Anyone who has cleared class 12 with subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology can appear for the exam.
The exam duration has been increased by 20 minutes. So now NEET will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes. As per the experts, the option of having 20 extra minutes will be a “game changer."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.