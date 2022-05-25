NEET 2022 Application Correction Window Open Till 27 May

As per the official notice, “In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022."

The candidates can make changes in their application latest by 27 May 2022 up to 9 pm. After this, no edits will be allowed irrespective of the reason.

The notice further adds, “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any."