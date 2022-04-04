NEET 2022: Registrations Expected to Start Soon, More Details Here
The national level undergraduate medical entrance test, NEET UG 2022 is expected to be conducted soon. As per the schedule of NEET 2022, application for registration will be out in April and the test will conducted in July.
The recent updates website of NTA directs towards the release of application at neet.nta.nic.in, though no official announcements have been made by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The number of applicants are expected to rise this year since the organization has removed the upper age limit for the test. Candidates who qualify NEET exams can apply for UG medical colleges in BDS and MBBS course.
NEET 2022: Application Process
Candidates will have to enter their name, father's name and mother's name. Create a password as directed to login to the NEET portal.
The other information required includes any illness, choice of NEET exam center, place of birth, academic details for 11 and 12, permanent or correspondence address and details of parents or guardian.
You will also have to upload the scanned copies of the above mentioned documents in the mentioned size.
Online payment for the application process should be completed using a debit or credit card only. Don't forget to download the payment receipt.
NEET 2022: Exam Pattern
NEET 2022 will be a multiple choice question based exam with 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Zoology and Botany).
Each paper will have two sections. Section A will be mandatory with 35 questions while section B will have 15 questions out of which candidates will have to attempt only 10.
NEET 2022: Who can Apply
Candidates who have passed 12th exam or any other equivalent exam from a recognised board with subjects like Biology, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Physics and English.
Candidates who will be appearing for 12th Boards this year can also apply.
Students from General category must have scored at least 50% marks and there is a relaxation on the minimum marks requirement for the reserved categories.
