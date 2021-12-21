NEET Counselling 2021: Rajasthan UG Medical Registration Commenced
The registration for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021 has commenced on 20 December 2021 on rajneetug2021.com
The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 of Rajasthan undergraduate medical registration commenced on 20 December 2021.
The Rajasthan Medical Education Department will be carrying out the application process for the NEET 2021 counselling. Hence, candidates who are required to appear for the NEET 2021 counselling can complete the application process on the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajneetug2021.com.
Candidates must note that the last date to complete the registration of Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021 is 27 December 2021.
In addition, the admission process to undergraduate medical and dental courses for 2021 is going to be conducted by the Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur.
Candidates must note that the registration process is a two-step process and it is mandatory to complete both the steps to successfully register for the Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021.
In part 1 of the process, candidates will be required to validate their candidature by submitting information like the NEET UG roll number, marks scored, date of birth, etc.
In the second part, they will be asked to log in and submit their final application form.
In addition, the authorities will also release a provisional list for the verification of documents on 30 December 2021.
Candidates must note that the last date for document verification is 3 January 2022.
Alongside this, any further dates for admission related events shall be notified to students soon.
Find below a step-by-step guide to register for the Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To register for Rajasthan NEET Counselling
Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021 at rajneetug2021.com.
Navigate to the link that reads ‘Application Link 1’ or ‘Application Link 2’ present on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials such as the NEET UG 2021 roll number, date of birth, marks, and category to log in.
Click on ‘Validate’ and fill up the application form for the NEET 2021 counselling .
Once your application form is submitted, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates must note that the registration fee for the Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021 is Rs 2,000 for general category candidates and Rs 1,200 for the SC, ST and ST-SSA candidates.
For more updates on the Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the official website mentioned above.
