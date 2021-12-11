NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases an Important Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday, 10 December, released a notice, which suggests a further delay of around a month in the NEET-UG counselling 2021. However, the notice does not directly mention the delay.

It cites the petition filed in Supreme Court against the Centre and MCC regarding OBC and EWS reservation in all India quota (AIQ) medical seats. It further states the next hearing of the case is scheduled on 6 January 2022.