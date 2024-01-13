‘My Son Paid a Price for His Dreams’: Father of Kota Student Who Died by Suicide

(Trigger Warning: Discussions of suicide.)

On 29 January 2023, Rati Bhan Singh, a real estate property dealer from Rajrooppur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, was boarding a train to Rajasthan’s Kota.

Singh’s 22-year-old son Ranjeet was preparing for the national medical entrance test or NEET at the Allen Career Institute since August 2022.

While Singh had boarded the train alone, in his pocket were two return tickets to home. He had a surprise for his son. He was not only going to meet Ranjeet, but he wanted to take him back home too.

But it wasn’t Ranjeet who received the surprise. It was Singh.