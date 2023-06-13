NEET 2023 Result Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

NEET Result 2023 Released: National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the NEET UG 2023 results today, 12 June 2023 at around 11 PM. The provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates could raise objections till 6 June. The final answer key has been released along with the result. Candidates can check their NEET UG result 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA also announces the names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks along with the NEET UG result 2023. NTA will provide the students with subject-wise marks and all India ranks on scorecards.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 was conducted for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different centers located in 499 Cities throughout the country along with 14 Cities outside India. Check the steps to check the NEET UG 2023 result.