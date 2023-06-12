NEET UG 2023 Result Date & Time: Steps To Download Result At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare NEET UG 2023 Result soon and they will also release the final answer key along with the result. NEET UG result 2023 date and time has not been announced yet by the agency. After the results are declared, candidates can check their scores and download the final answer key from the official site at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will also release the category-wise cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and names of all India toppers along with the merit list. The NEET UG exam 2023 was conducted on 7 May 2023 at various exam centers across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and candidates could raise objections till June 6. A total of 8,753 candidates from the state appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.