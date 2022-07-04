NATA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Today, Steps to Download

National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 2 exam will be released today, 4 July 2022. Candidates who have decided to appear for the NATA exam must know that it will be conducted on 7 July 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their NATA admit card from the official website, nata.in. The Council of Architecture released the official calendar and as per the calendar, the NATA Admit card for the Phase 2 exam is expected to be released today.