NATA Result 2022 Released on Official Website, Steps To Check Score
Know how to check the score for NATA 2022 session 1 exam
Council of Architecture, CoA has released the NATA Result 2022. Candidates can now check their National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA result for session one.
The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at nata.in. The NATA examination was conducted on 12 June 2022 at various exam centres across the country.
The score card available at the website will contain rank of candidate and total marks obtained by the candidate in the examination.
How To Check Scores for NATA Result 2022?
Visit the official site of Council of Architecture on nata.in.
On the homepage, click on NATA 2022 registration link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your scores will appear on the screen.
Check the scores carefully and then download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The NATA 2022 second session exam will be conducted on 7 July and the third session exam will be conducted on 7 August 2022. Candidates have to qualify NATA to get admitted into first year of 5-year BArch degree course at approved architectural institutions of the country.
