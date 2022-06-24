NATA Result 2022 Released on Official Website, Steps To Check Score

Council of Architecture, CoA has released the NATA Result 2022. Candidates can now check their National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA result for session one.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at nata.in. The NATA examination was conducted on 12 June 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

The score card available at the website will contain rank of candidate and total marks obtained by the candidate in the examination.