ADVERTISEMENT

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check MPBSE Result

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 are anticipated anytime in this month. Details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check MPBSE Result
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Soon: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Although the concerned authorities have not confirmed the exact date and time of the MP Board results, it is likely that the result will be out in the month of May. Check this space regularly to get the latest details of MP Board Result 2023.

As per media reports, the MP Board will release the 10th and 12th results together. In the previous year, the result was out by 29 April 2022. According to past trends, this year the result was anticipated to be declared on the same date but it did not happen.

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here
ADVERTISEMENT

MP Board Exams 2023 Date

This year, MPBSE conducted the class 10th exams from 1 March to 27 March, while the Class 12th exams were held from 2 March to 5 April. According to sources, approximately 8 lakh students appeared in the MP Board Exam this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Board Exams 2023 Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of MP Board Exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 will be released once the results are out. In the previous year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 59.54 percent while for class 12 it was 72.72 percent.

Also Read

JEE Main Result 2023 For Session 2 Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

JEE Main Result 2023 For Session 2 Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download and Check MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023?

  • Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the MP Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2023

  • A login page will show up on the screen

  • Enter the required login details

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your result will display on the screen

  • Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×