MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check MPBSE Result

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Soon: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
Although the concerned authorities have not confirmed the exact date and time of the MP Board results, it is likely that the result will be out in the month of May. Check this space regularly to get the latest details of MP Board Result 2023.
As per media reports, the MP Board will release the 10th and 12th results together. In the previous year, the result was out by 29 April 2022. According to past trends, this year the result was anticipated to be declared on the same date but it did not happen.
MP Board Exams 2023 Date
This year, MPBSE conducted the class 10th exams from 1 March to 27 March, while the Class 12th exams were held from 2 March to 5 April. According to sources, approximately 8 lakh students appeared in the MP Board Exam this year.
MP Board Exams 2023 Pass Percentage
The pass percentage of MP Board Exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 will be released once the results are out. In the previous year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 59.54 percent while for class 12 it was 72.72 percent.
How To Download and Check MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023?
Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the MP Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2023
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the required login details
Hit the submit option
Your result will display on the screen
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference
