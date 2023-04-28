MP Board Result 2023: 10th, 12th Results to be Out Soon; Steps to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is most likely to release the MP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 soon. As per the local reports, the MP Board 10th, 12th results will released by this week or in the first week of May. After the MP Board Results are announced, students can check the results on the official websites at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Though there has not been any official announcement by the board.

The MP Class 10 board exams were conducted from 1to 27 March while the Class 12 exams were conducted from 2 to 5 April 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams in the year 2023.

Students will have to enter their results by entering their exam roll number and date of birth on the official website. Check below the steps to download the MP Board Result 2023.