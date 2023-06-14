Manabadi EAMCET Result 2023 Date & Time: AP EAMCET Results To Be Out Today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) is all set to declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2023 result today, 14 June 2023.
After the EAMCET results 2023 are declared, the Manabadi result link will be activated on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance exam will have to appear for the EAMCET counselling process as the next step to get admission to their preferred colleges.
Candidates will be able to check the AP EAMCET results 2023 online by using the registration number and hall ticket number. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from 15 to 19 May 2023.
How to Download AP EAMCET Results 2023?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET result 2023 link
Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to login.
The AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the AP EAPCET result 2023 pdf on the device
AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard will include details like candidate’s name, gender, category, father's name, local area, hall ticket number, stream, registration number, combined score, qualifying status, weightage, secured marks, group total, maximum scores, intermediate percentage and rank. Candidates must check the scorecard carefully.
