AP EAMCET 2023 Result Expected Today: Check cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP EAMCET 2023 result today, Monday, 12 June. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to download the AP EAMCET results on time. It is important to note that concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the results are released on the official website. They should check the site to go through the official notification about the results.
The AP EAMCET 2023 result date and time are not confirmed yet by the exam-conducting body. One has to wait for the official final confirmation to know the exam result details. It is important to note that the AP EAMCET results are likely to be released soon. All the latest official updates will be available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today.
The exam-conducting body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announces important details on the official website of the examination so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You do not have to visit other websites to know the result date.
AP EAMCET 2023: Important Details
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2023 exam was formally held from 15 May to 19 May, for the Engineering stream. The examinations for the Agriculture and Medical stream took place from 22 May to 23 May.
All candidates who appeared for the examinations on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the AP EAMCET 2023 results to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exams.
The passing marks for the general category and OC categories are 25 percent.
There are no minimum passing marks for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories.
Several online reports suggest that the AP EAMCET results will be released today, 12 June, so candidates must stay alert. They will receive the notification online.
AP EAMCET 2023 Results: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps all candidates should follow to download the AP EAMCET 2023 results online:
Visit the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the AP EAMCET result link on the homepage.
Key in your login details in the provided space to view the AP EAMCET result.
Tap on submit.
The result will appear on your screen and you can go through the scores.
Download the AP EAMCET result from the website and save a copy for future use.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
