ADVERTISEMENT

MHT CET PCM, PCB Group Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check? Direct Link Here

MHT CET PCM & PCB Group Answer Key 2022: Here are the steps to download, check, and calculate the scores.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
MHT CET PCM, PCB Group Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check? Direct Link Here
i

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell of Maharashtra has released the answer key 2022 for MHT CET PCM & PCB Group. The answer key is available on the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can use their personal login credentials like candidate ID and date of birth as mentioned on the MHT CET PCM and PCB admit card 2022 to download and check the answer key.

The answer key released is provisional and can be challenged if candidates are not satisfied with any of the answers. The last date to raise objections is till 4 pm on 4 September 2022.

This year, the MHT CET PCM exam was conducted from 5 to 11 August 2022 and the MHT CET PCB exam was held from 12 to 20 August 2022. Besides the answer key, MHT CELL has also released the question papers and response sheets of CET PCM & PCB for the reference of candidates.

Also Read

AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check; Direct Link, and PDF Here

AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check; Direct Link, and PDF Here
ADVERTISEMENT
MHT CET is a state level examination that is conducted anually to make students eligible for different engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural UG professional courses.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM & PCB Direct Link: How To Download & Check?

  • Go to the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

  • On the home page, go to the important links and search the Answer key (PCM & PCB) for the direct link

  • Click on the link and a candidate login page will display on your computer screen

  • Enter the personal login details like candidate ID and date of birth

  • Hit the 'Sign in' option

  • The answer key for MHT CET PCM & PCB group will appear on the screen

  • Download and check to calculate the scores

  • Take a print-out for future reference

Also Read

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Releasing Today: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Releasing Today: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  Answer Key   MHT CET   MHT CET 2022 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×