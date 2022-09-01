MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Releasing Today: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Download the answer key today, on 1 September, from cetcell.mahacet.org once released.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 today, on Thursday, 1 September for the candidates. The answer key will be released on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org for the candidates to check and download. It is important to note that the MHT CET Answer Key will be released for the appearing candidates to cross-check their answers. One can download the answer key from the website, once it is released officially.
The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is expected to be available soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact release time of the answer key so that they can download them on time. Along with the MHT CET Answer Key, the question papers and response sheets will also be declared.
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key online. It is important to note that they have to raise objections against the answer key within the deadline that is mentioned by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Deadline and Other Details
As per the latest official details available, candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 from 2 September to 4 September till 5 pm.
Candidates must take note of the objection-raising deadline so that they can challenge the answer key. More details regarding the objection-raising process and fee are available on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
Once the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is out, the cell will also declare the results soon on the official website for all the candidates.
It is important to note that the MHT CET 2022 Result will be declared on or before 15 September.
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How to Download
Here are the steps that one should follow to download the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key:
Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET 2022 Answer Key link available on the homepage.
Fill in the login details correctly and click on submit.
The answer key will display on your device.
Click on the download option available on the page.
Save a copy of the same to check properly.
You can raise objections, if there are any, on the website. Candidates should note that they have to raise objections within the deadline for the cell to approve them.
