MPBSE 10th & 12th Results: Expected Dates, Where To Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started the evaluation process for both class 10 and 12 board exams from 6 March 2022. The evaluation process is likely to be completed soon.

The results for Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th is expected to be out by the end of April. 30,000 teachers were evaluating 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who had appeared for their board exams.