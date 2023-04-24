KIITEE 2023 Result for Phase 1 To Be Declared Today; Downloading Link & More

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is expected to release the KIITEE 2023 result on Monday, 24 April 2023, on the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared in the KIITEE 2023 Exam can download and check their result by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
The KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 exam was conducted from 14 to 20 April 2023. Now, the phase 2 exams will be held from 14 to 20 May. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the phase 2 exams will be eligible to appear in the KIITEE 2023 counselling, the dates of which will be notified separately.
Steps To Download and Check the KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 Results
Visit the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 results
A login page will appear on your computer screen
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth
Hit the submit option
Your result will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
Candidates who appeared in the KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 Exam need not to apply for the Phase 2 exams. They can appear in the exam with their existing phase 1 application number.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)