Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Kerala Board 10th Result To Be Declared Today at 3 pm

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the SSLC or 10th class result today on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 3 pm. Once announced, students can check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The scorecards can be downloaded by using the personal login details like registration number, date of birth, and more.

This year, Kerala SSLC exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 4 March to 25 March 2024. Approximately, 1,43,557 students had registered for the Kerala Board SSLC exams. The evaluation of marks was completed in just 14 days in 70 camps, said Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Kerala SSLC class 10th result will be announced today in a press conference. Candidates will be able to know important details like pass percentage, district-wise percentage, number of successful candidates, and more.