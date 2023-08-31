JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023 Revised: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (JKPSC) has released an official notification regarding the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.
According to the notice, the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam 2023 will be now conducted on 15 October 2023. Candidates must note down that the previous exam date of JKPSC CCE 2023 was 8 October.
The online application process JKPSC CCE Preliminary Exam 2023 commenced from 17 April and concluded on 30 June.
JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023
The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 will be conducted on 15 October, instead of 8 October.
JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Timings
The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 am while as the afternoon shift will start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm.
JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Notification: Steps To Download the PDF
Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'What's New' section.
Search and click on the direct link that reads as "Conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023.
A PDF file will show up.
Read the notification carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
