Jharkhand Board Result Date 2024: When Will be JAC Class 12 Result Declared?

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is anticipated to release the class 12th result 2024 anytime soon now. Once announced, the JAC 12th class results will be available on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic. If online reports are to be believed, 12th board results will be out by Tuesday, 30 April 2024. However, there is no official confirmation yet. The JAC class 10 results were declared on 19 April, recording a pass percentage of 90.39 percent.

Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the above mentioned websites by using personal login details like roll number, application number, password, and more. This year, Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination was conducted from 6 to 26 February 2024 in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 pm. Approximately, 4 lakh students participated in the JAC 12th exam 2024.