JEE Mains 2024 City Intimation Slip Released; Steps To Download Here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip for Paper I. Candidates who will appear for the B.E/ B.Tech examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 Session 1 at different centers located in various cities throughout the country and 22 cities outside India on January 24 (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B. Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024 for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

The official notice of NTA reads, “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31 January and 01 February 2024 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) has now been hosted on the website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 17 January 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein.”