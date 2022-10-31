NTA JEE Main 2023: Application Date, Registration, Exam, and Other Details
NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 application cum registration forms in November 2022.
NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to commence the application and registration process for JEE Main 2023 in November. Eligible and interested candidates can apply and submit their application cum registration forms from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Like JEE Main 2022, the upcoming JEE Main 2023 exam will also be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. According to several media reports, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be held in the month of January while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted in the month of April.
Candidates can either appear in both the sessions of JEE Main 2023 or any of the two. The highest marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be used to calculate the overall ranks.
JEE Main 2023 Exam is likely to be held according to the Pre-pandemic schedule and there will not be any delays in the exams. This is applicable to JEE NEET and CUET also.
JEE Main 2023: Application Form and Exam Dates
Reportedly, the application forms for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be released in the third week of November and the exam will be conducted in January. In addition, the application forms for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be likely released in February and the exam will be held in April. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
The total number of applicants in the JEE Main 2022 was approximately 9.5 lakh per session including many candidates who repeated the exams in each session to achieve best scores. The same number of applications are expected for JEE Main 2023. This year, 24 candidates achieved perfect scores with 100 percentile and rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.
JEE Main 2023: Examination Pattern
Like JEE Main 2022, the examination pattern for JEE Main 2023 is expected to remain same. Candidates will be asked to attempt questions from two sections - Section A and Section B. Section A will be MCQ (multiple choice questions) type and candidates will be given 4 marks for each correct answer, however, one marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Section B will be numerical type and candidates will have be given a choice to attempt any 5 questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking in the section B questions.
