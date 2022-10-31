NTA JEE Main 2023: Application Date, Registration, Exam, and Other Details

NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to commence the application and registration process for JEE Main 2023 in November. Eligible and interested candidates can apply and submit their application cum registration forms from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Like JEE Main 2022, the upcoming JEE Main 2023 exam will also be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. According to several media reports, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be held in the month of January while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted in the month of April.

Candidates can either appear in both the sessions of JEE Main 2023 or any of the two. The highest marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be used to calculate the overall ranks.

JEE Main 2023 Exam is likely to be held according to the Pre-pandemic schedule and there will not be any delays in the exams. This is applicable to JEE NEET and CUET also.