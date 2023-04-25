JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the JEE Main 2023 final answer key on Monday, 24 April, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that since the JEE final key is declared already, candidates can expect the JEE Main 2023 result to be announced soon. The final answer key is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for students to check and download. One should go through the JEE Main final answer key soon on the site.

Earlier, the JEE Main provisional answer key was released and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it. Now, the JEE Main 2023 final answer key is declared based on the challenges submitted by students. To know more about the answer key and other updates, one should visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and stay properly informed.