NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip For 7 May to be Out in This Week at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 admit card and exam city slip is expected to be released soon. The candidates who have registered for the NEETUG 2023 have been waiting for the same. The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NTA NEET exam city slip 2023 this week thus the registered candidates must keep checking the official website neet.nta.nic.in every now and then.
After the release of the admit cards and exam city slips, candidates can enter their registration number and date of birth to login and get access to the NEET UG exam city slip. Check NEET 2023 exam date, syllabus, exam pattern and other details below.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date
NTA has scheduled tp conduct the NEET 2023 exam on 7 May 2023. The exam city slip is expected to be out by this week whereas the admit card would release four days before the exam.
As per the official schedule, NEET 2023 exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Reporting time and other exam related details will be available on the NTA NEET admit card.
NEET UG 2023: Syllabus & Exam Pattern
NEET 2023 exam will have questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology (further divided into Botany and Zoology).
Each subject will include two sections of 35 and 15 questions each. Around 20.8 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2023 Exam, out of which 11.8 lakh female candidates and 9 lakh male candidates had applied for the exam.
NEET UG 2023 question paper will include 200 multiple-choice objective-type questions that the candidates will have to answer in 3 hours 20 minutes. The paper will be of total of 720 marks. 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
