UGC NET 2023 June Cycle: Registration Dates Soon; Check Important Details Here

As the UGC NET December cycle results are declared recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET 2023 June cycle application process soon. It is important to note that the exams are likely to be held in June. The UGC NET exam is organized twice a year, one exam takes place in June and the other in December. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET exam is formally conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2023 June exam on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. As per the latest details available online, the UGC NET 2023 June registration dates are expected to be announced soon. Interested candidates must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest important updates.