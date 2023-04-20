JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exams. The candidates must know that this answer key is provisional in nature thus students can raise objections if any. The exam concluded on 15 April 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be able to raise objection till 21 April and they should check the answer key now to avoid nay last minute rush.

NTA will consider the objections raised by candidates to prepare the final answer key and results. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer thus there will be a negative marking for the candidates. The JEE Main 2023 results are expected to be released in last week of April 2023.

Check the steps to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key below.