JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download
JEE Main 2023 answer key has been released for the session 2 exam but the key is provisional in nature
National Testing Agency or NTA has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exams. The candidates must know that this answer key is provisional in nature thus students can raise objections if any. The exam concluded on 15 April 2023.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be able to raise objection till 21 April and they should check the answer key now to avoid nay last minute rush.
NTA will consider the objections raised by candidates to prepare the final answer key and results. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer thus there will be a negative marking for the candidates. The JEE Main 2023 results are expected to be released in last week of April 2023.
Check the steps to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key below.
How to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key?
Visit the official website at
On homepage, click on the JEE Main answer key tab and then on the link
A new page will appear where the answer key will be displayed.
You can go through the answer key and download it
Save it on your device and take a printout for future reference
The registration for JEE Advanced will begin on 30 April 2023. Top 2.5 lakh rank holders will be eligible for JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam was conducted on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 April 2023 in two shifts and for three hours. The morning shift was held from 9 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon shift was held from 3 PM to 6 PM. Keep an eye on official website for more updates.
Topics: JEE Main JEE Main Answer Key JEE Main 2023
