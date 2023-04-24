JEE Main 2023 Result: Session 2 Result Date and Time; Know Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 very soon for interested candidates. It is important to note that the exam is finally over and candidates are waiting for the results now. The JEE Main 2023 result will be formally declared on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Interested candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the site if they want to know the exam result date and time.
As per the latest details available online, the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 is expected to be declared by this week. The schedule states that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2023 final answer key in a few days. Once the final key is released, the JEE Main 2023 result will also be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
It is important to note that the JEE Main 2023 session 2 rank cards will be declared along with the result either by Friday or by Saturday.
To know more, you have to keep a close eye on the website and read the announcements made by the exam-conducting body, NTA.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Details
As per the latest official details available online, the JEE Advanced 2023 registration process is set to begin on 30 April. One should note that the JEE Main Session 2 result will be released along with the rank cards by 29 April.
It is important to remember that based on the JEE Main 2023 result, students can register for JEE Advanced. Therefore, one must go through their JEE Main Session 2 scores carefully and then apply for the advanced entrance exam.
The dates on the schedule suggest that the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will take place on 4 June, for all interested and eligible students.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result online:
First, browse through the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Now, click on the link that states JEE Main session 2 result 2023 on the home page.
Provide your login details in the given space to view the result.
Your scores will be displayed on the screen once you submit your login credentials.
Download the JEE Main 2023 result from the website.
Take a printout of the result for future use.
