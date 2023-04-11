GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key Declared: Check gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Details Here
GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key Released: Know the steps to download the answer key from gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has officially released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download the GPSC Prelims final answer key from the official website. The website that you must visit to download the answer key is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates should check the latest updates and announcements available online for everyone.
The GPSC Prelims final answer key was declared recently for everyone interested to check them. It is important to note that the key is available on the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in so one can download it easily. The answer key will help students to calculate their probable scores in the examinations.
The Prelims final answer key is available in a PDF format so you can check and download it without problems.
To know more about the GPSC Prelims exam and other details, you have to keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website because all the important details are updated there.
GPSC Prelims Exam: Important Dates
According to the latest official details available online, the Gujarat Public Service Commission prelims exam was held on 8 January 2023, for all candidates who registered for it.
The provisional answer key was formally released on 11 January, on the official website. It is important to note that candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
The GPSC Prelims final answer key is declared based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.
All candidates should note that the result will be released soon on the site so they should keep a close eye on it.
GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the GPSC Prelims final answer key online:
Visit the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Click on the link that states "Final Key (Prelim) - 20/2022-23 FOR BOTH PAPER-1 AND PAPER-2" on the homepage.
A PDF file will open on your device when you click on the active link.
Check the details mentioned on the PDF and download them from the website.
Take a printout of the Prelims final answer key PDF for future reference.
