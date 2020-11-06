IIM CAT 2020 Mock Test Link Activated, Check Steps to Access It 

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Friday, 6 November, activated the link to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 mock test. CAT 2020 candidates can access the mock test on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2020 will be conducted on 29 November and will be held in 156 cities across the country. Candidates will be given the option to select any four test cities in order of their preference.