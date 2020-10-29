CAT 2020 Admit Card Released, Check Where and How to Download

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore on Wednesday, 28 October, released the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CAT 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at iimcat.ac.in.

The institute will hold CAT 2020 examination on 29 November in three sessions: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.