ICSI CS Profession & Executive Exam Results Declared, Foundation Result Soon

ICSI CS Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, declared the results of Company Secretaries (CS) Professional (Old and New Syllabus), and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) June session exam 2021. The result was announced at 11am and 2pm, respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results and subject-wise break-up of marks on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.