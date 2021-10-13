ICSI CS Profession & Executive Exam Results Declared, Foundation Result Soon
Candidates can check ICSI CS June 2021 results on icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, declared the results of Company Secretaries (CS) Professional (Old and New Syllabus), and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) June session exam 2021. The result was announced at 11am and 2pm, respectively.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results and subject-wise break-up of marks on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
How to Check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Exam Results 2021
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
Click on 'Result June 2021' tab on the homepage.
You will be directed to the result webpage.
Click on 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' under the name of the exam you appeared for.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Select you examination (old or new syllabus), enter your roll number and registration number.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your e-marksheet will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for future reference.
ICSI has also released all India provisional merit list of CS Professional and Executive exam (old and new syllabus) along with the result.
ICSI CS Professional Exam: Toppers
Here are the names of top three rank holders of CS professional June session exam.
Old Syllabus
Rank 1: Eshan Manoj Loiya
Rank 2: Ravali Mulagada
Rank 3: Disha Jain
New Syllabus
Rank 1: Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani
Rank 2: Modita Sahu
Rank 3: Vandita Lalitbhai Tank
ICSI will also announce the results of ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination on Wednesday, 13 October. The result will be declared at 4pm on the official website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.