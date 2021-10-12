ICSI CS Professional, Executive, Foundation Result 2021: Date and Time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the results of Company Secretaries (CS) June 2021 session exams on Wednesday, 13 October 2021.

The results will be announced for CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations.

Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exam can check their result on ICSI's official website: icse.edu. ICSI will also release individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks along with their result on the website.