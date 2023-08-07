ADVERTISEMENT
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 For June Session Declared At icai.nic.in

Check the time, website, and steps to download ICAI CA Foundation result for June 2023

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
2 min read
i

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation June exam today, August 7, at around 8 PM. There was a doubt if the result would be out tonight or tomorrow morning. The tentative time of the result declaration as announced by ICAI was 10 AM.

After the declaration of the result, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at icai.org. The candidates will have to use their roll number and registration number to get access to the result. They can also download their scorecard from other websites like icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.

The ICAI June session exams were conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June in 290 centers across India. The exam has four papers-

  1. Principles and Practice of Accounting,

  2. Business Laws, Business Correspondence, and Reporting

  3. Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics

  4. Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?

  • Visit the ICAI official website at icai.org 

  • On the homepage, click on the Foundation result link.

  • Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registration number to login.

  • The result ICAI CA foundation result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check and download the result for future use

Candidates can also check their results via SMS by sending a new text message- CAFND XXXXXX (the candidate's 6-digit roll number), and send it to 57575. 

Topics:  ICAI Result   ICAI CA 

