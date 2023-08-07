ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 To Be Declared Today: Direct Link, Timing & More

ICAI CA Foundation June Results 2023 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation Result 2023 for the month of June today on Monday, 7 August 2023. The result will be announced on the official website, icai.nic.in today at 9 pm. If not today, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be released tomorrow morning on Tuesday, 8 August at 10 am, according to the official notification.

Candidates who took part in the ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2023 can download and check their scorecards from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like registration number or roll number.