ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 To Be Declared Today: Direct Link, Timing & More

The ICAI CA Foundation June Result will be declared today at 9m or tomorrow 10 am. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
ICAI CA Foundation June Results 2023 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation Result 2023 for the month of June today on Monday, 7 August 2023. The result will be announced on the official website, icai.nic.in today at 9 pm. If not today, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be released tomorrow morning on Tuesday, 8 August at 10 am, according to the official  notification.

Candidates who took part in the ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2023 can download and check their scorecards from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like registration number or roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation Result (June) 2023: Date and Time

The CA Foundation Result 2023 will be declared either today on 7 August 2023 at 9 pm or tomorrow on 8 August 2023 at 10 am. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.

When Was the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 Held?

The ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 was conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2023. The exam was held for a total of four subjects. Prior to this, the ICAI declared the CA Intermediate and Final May Results 2023 on 6 July.

How To Check ICAI CA June Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website,  icai.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Downloading the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details like registration number and roll number.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your CA Foundation June Result will be displayed.

  • Check your scores carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy of the result for future reference.

