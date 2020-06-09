Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 10 board result on the official website - www.hpbose.org. Students who appeared for the class 10 board examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results.HPBOSE class 10 board examination 2020 started from 5 March and ended on 19 March. The exams were held in 2,227 centers across the state in which 203 centres were organised for SOS exams. The direct link and steps to download the class 10 result is given down below:How to Download HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.HPBOSE Class 10 Last Year Result AnalysisIn 2019, around 1,11,976 students appeared for the class 10 board exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 60.79%. If we look at the boys and girls ratio, 58,164 boys appeared for the exam whereas, 53,308 girls appeared for the class 10 exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.