HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 to be Released Soon; Know Where, How To Check

The candidates who appeared for HPBOSE class 12 term 1 exam can check the result at the mentioned websites.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 to be Released Soon; Know Where, How To Check
i

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to release the HP Board Class 12 term I 2023 results exam for 2022-23 academic session. After the announcement of the HPBOSE 12th result 2023, the results will be made available on the official website at hpbose.org. Students who appeared for class 12th term 1 exam 2023 can check and download the HP board 12th mark sheet by entering their roll number.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the term 1 exams for class 12 from 15 September to 6 October 2022. The scorecard for HPBOSE 12th term 1 result 2022 will include the student's name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The board is expected to conduct the term 2 exams for class 12 from March/April 2023.

Where to Check HPBOSE 12th 2023 Term 1 Results?

  • hpbose.org

  • results.gov.in

How to Check HPBOSE Class 12th 2023 Term 1 Results?

  • Candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

  • On the homepage, click on the 'HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1' link

  • A new page will appear and you can enter your roll number and then submit

  • The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen

  • You can save, download and take a print out of the score card PDF for future reference.

Topics:  HPBOSE   HPBOSE 12th results 

Read More
