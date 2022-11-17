HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Winter Session Time Table for classes 3,5 & 8 Released

The date sheet for the yearly exam 2023 for classes 3, 5, and 8 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE. As per the official schedule on the website, the HP Board exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 will begin on 28 November 2022 thus the students must be prepared well in advance.

The HP Board annual exams for classes 3 and 5 will end on 5 December 2022 while the class 8 students will appear for their last exam on 6 December 2022. All the exams for the HPBOSE will be conducted in a single shift, the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. The Himachal Pradesh board has asked all the candidates appearing for the exam to report to their respective exam centers one hour before the reporting time.

The examination will be held in offline mode and the candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets like calculators, smart watches, phones, etc. to the exam hall.