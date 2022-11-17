ADVERTISEMENT

HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Winter Session Time Table for classes 3,5 & 8 Released

The HPBOSE winter session schedule for classes 3,5, and 8 have been released on hpbose.org

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
2 min read
HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Winter Session Time Table for classes 3,5 & 8 Released
The date sheet for the yearly exam 2023 for classes 3, 5, and 8 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE. As per the official schedule on the website, the HP Board exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 will begin on 28 November 2022 thus the students must be prepared well in advance.

The HP Board annual exams for classes 3 and 5 will end on 5 December 2022 while the class 8 students will appear for their last exam on 6 December 2022. All the exams for the HPBOSE will be conducted in a single shift, the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. The Himachal Pradesh board has asked all the candidates appearing for the exam to report to their respective exam centers one hour before the reporting time.

The examination will be held in offline mode and the candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets like calculators, smart watches, phones, etc. to the exam hall.

HPBOSE Class 8 Time Table

  • Math: 28 November 2022

  • Sanskrit: 29 November 2022

  • English: 30 November 2022

  • Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog: 1 December 2022

  • Social Science- 2 December 2022

  • Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu: 3 December 2022

  • Science- 5 December 2022

  • Hindi- 6 December 2022

HPBOSE Class 5 Time Table

  • English: 28 November 2022

  • Hindi: 30 November 2022

  • Environmental Science: 2 December 2022

  • Math: 5 December 2022

HPBOSE Class 3 Time Table

  • Math: 28 November 2022

  • Environmental Science: 30 November 2022

  • Hindi: 2 December 2022

  • English: 5 December 2022

How to Check HPBOSE Winter Session Exam Schedule?

  1. Candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

  2. On the homepage, click on 'Examinations' from the drop-down menu.

  3. Then click on the 'Date sheet' link.

  4. The HPBOSE Exam schedule will be displayed on the screen in a PDF form.

  5. You can download the schedule for classes 3, 5, and 8 as per your convenience.

Published: 
